John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

JBT stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.72. 226,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,462. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

