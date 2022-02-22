Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) vs. Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Critical Contrast

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Lennox International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.94 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.71 Lennox International $4.19 billion 2.20 $464.00 million $12.39 20.34

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Lennox International. Lennox International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennox International has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Johnson Controls International and Lennox International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73 Lennox International 4 4 1 0 1.67

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus price target of $79.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Lennox International has a consensus price target of $320.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Lennox International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Lennox International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74% Lennox International 11.06% -192.84% 21.99%

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennox International pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Lennox International has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Lennox International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Lennox International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retail equipment for the commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

