Johnson & Johnson Buys Shares of 54,621 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Senseonics comprises about 0.0% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 869.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 905,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

SENS stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

