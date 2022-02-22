Johnson & Johnson Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 728,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. Adicet Bio makes up approximately 0.5% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $59,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.53.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.