Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. The stock had a trading volume of 137,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,288. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $426.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

