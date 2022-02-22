Johnson & Johnson Takes $82.37 Million Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,629,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,371,000. Legend Biotech makes up about 7.2% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after buying an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,026,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,123,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after buying an additional 108,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

