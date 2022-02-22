JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target to $27.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.75% from the stock’s current price.

QS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

QS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 47,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,789,365. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

