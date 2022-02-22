Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -342.22%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.