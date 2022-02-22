Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

KLR stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $355.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth $16,271,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,951,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 280,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

