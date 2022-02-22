Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 10209178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of £29.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.28.

Kanabo Group Company Profile (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

