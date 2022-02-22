Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $167.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.58.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.03. 1,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,094. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.57. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $99.76 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,207 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

