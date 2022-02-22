KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 70.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182,785 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13. KB Home has a 52 week low of $37.32 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

