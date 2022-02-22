KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. KBR updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. 80,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -196.74 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.