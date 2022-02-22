Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

