Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 24.3% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 38.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,164 shares of company stock worth $2,996,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $103.03 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

