Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.92 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in General Motors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 81,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 605,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 604,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 145,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.06. 548,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,647,477. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

