Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.68 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.99. 67,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

