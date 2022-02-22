Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.22. 110,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average of $214.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.39 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

