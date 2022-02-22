Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.35.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $229.05. 20,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.93 and a 200-day moving average of $216.49. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

