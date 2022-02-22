Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 108,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,194. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.