Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,176,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boeing by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,379,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $6.90 on Tuesday, hitting $202.13. 264,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.67. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

