KeyCorp Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

