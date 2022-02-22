KeyCorp Weighs in on Intel Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

