Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.53 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. 253,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,660. Kforce has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.