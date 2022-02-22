Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

