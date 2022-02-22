Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.76

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 2866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $971.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

