Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

KRG stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

