Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target Raised to €32.00

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.10.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

