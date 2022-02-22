Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.