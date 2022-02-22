Koppers (KOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KOP opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Koppers by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Koppers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Koppers by 75.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

