Koppers (KOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KOP opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
