Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,882 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,386,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,984 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

