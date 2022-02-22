Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $123,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,523.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,569.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,733.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

