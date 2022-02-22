Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $197,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $252.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $147.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

