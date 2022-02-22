Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.