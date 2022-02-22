Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CONE opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 428.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.