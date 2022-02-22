Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

