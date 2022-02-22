Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $833.75 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $978.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $919.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,488 shares of company stock worth $1,769,650,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.