Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 290,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after buying an additional 520,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,870,000 after purchasing an additional 145,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after buying an additional 366,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMND opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.