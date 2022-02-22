Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Krispy Kreme also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,247. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 190,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,825,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 978,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,067.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 163,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

