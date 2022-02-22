Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $242,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.