Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $388,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 104,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

