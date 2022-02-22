Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 194 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Roku were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Roku by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Roku by 28.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.29. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.77.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

