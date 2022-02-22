Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $144,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $10,453,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.04. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

