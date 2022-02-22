Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 911.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,494,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 2,248,000 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 929.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 215,280 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 820.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 239,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 213,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,127.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 181,747 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
