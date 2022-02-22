Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of KRBN stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.
