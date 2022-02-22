Lake Street Capital Cuts Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $21.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Backblaze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 24.00.

BLZE stock opened at 9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 14.99. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 8.75 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

