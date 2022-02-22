Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 84.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 95,706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,386,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after buying an additional 695,800 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,731,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

