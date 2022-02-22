Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCDF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

LRCDF opened at $34.33 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

