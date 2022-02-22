Lawson Products (LAWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.74. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $398.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 39,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

LAWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

