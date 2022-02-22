LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

